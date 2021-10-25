Officials expect big turnout for Halloween, share safety tips

One recent study found children are three times more likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other night of the year. NMDOT said there were zero incidents last year, and they're hoping to keep that up this year.

That's why they want everyone to take a look at these tips: Parents – make sure children’s costumes are extra visible with flashlights, glow sticks or even reflective tape. Make sure they stick to the sidewalk and try to only cross streets at crosswalks.

"I know that's difficult when you're in neighborhoods, there aren't always crosswalks, but that's why parents are there. You know, kids have a very difficult time judging distance and speed, and they're small, so it's hard for drivers to see them,” said Maez.

As for those drivers – be prepared to stop at any moment, put your phone down and watch your speed driving through neighborhoods and the big roads. Above all, do not drink and drive.

"Be extra vigilant, be aware. Pedestrians and drivers need to pay attention to that there may be people on the road who unfortunately have been drinking and that will affect their judgment,” Maez said.