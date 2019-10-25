Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor
Patrick Hayes
October 25, 2019 06:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— One day after the New Mexico Bowl terminated its contract with its former sponsor, officials are still figuring out how to move forward.
Dreamhouse Productions was announced as the new sponsor of the bowl game less than a month ago until Enchantment Sports writer, Mark Smith, revealed allegations that the CEO of Dreamhouse Productions has scammed people.
"I've asked a lot of questions that aren't getting answered,” Smith said.
Smith provided KOB 4 with documents that show a four-year sponsorship contract would have cost $1.3 million back in 2011, or $325,000 a year.
No word on how much it would cost a company to sponsor now. The cost of the Dreamhouse deal was not disclosed.
New Mexico Bowl CEO Jeff Siembieda declined to comment, but referred KOB 4 to ESPN.
The New Mexico Bowl did not have a sponsor last year. The bowl game is set to take place Dec. 21 at Dreamstyle Arena.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 25, 2019 06:51 PM
Created: October 25, 2019 06:44 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved