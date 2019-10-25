Officials figure out next move after severing ties with New Mexico Bowl sponsor

Smith provided KOB 4 with documents that show a four-year sponsorship contract would have cost $1.3 million back in 2011, or $325,000 a year.

No word on how much it would cost a company to sponsor now. The cost of the Dreamhouse deal was not disclosed.

New Mexico Bowl CEO Jeff Siembieda declined to comment, but referred KOB 4 to ESPN.

The New Mexico Bowl did not have a sponsor last year. The bowl game is set to take place Dec. 21 at Dreamstyle Arena.