Officials from COVID follow-up clinic offer tips on recovering from home

“I think that's one of the scariest things about COVID is you don't know what your disease course is going to be,” Dr. Parada said.

Dr. Parada encourages people to keep a journal of their symptoms and track things like temperature, chills, and loss of taste and smell. Symptoms like shortness of breath and not being able to talk in complete sentences are red flags.

“Extremely weak, you can't get out of bed, you know, just progressively not able to perform just minimal functions like getting up and going to the bathroom. Those are all signs that someone is not doing well,” she said.

Dr. Parada said people should also lie on their stomach to improve their breathing.

“Sleeping on your stomach can help with your breathing when you have COVID, so you can either try that or sleeping on your side. A lot of people will sleep upright,” she said.

People should also make sure they get tons of rest and plenty of water.

“Keeping up with your nutrition and always having good nutrition and getting your vitamins through your food is best versus a supplement. You know, when you're sick you can definitely supplement some things like vitamin C and zinc could potentially help,” the doctor said.

However, too much zinc can lead to stomach aches.

“If ibuprofen helps with your fevers, or your muscle aches, you can take that. Again, hydrating well,” Dr. Parada said.

People who are worried about their symptoms should reach out to their health care provider.

“I hear from people every day in this clinic about, you know, how they had a family gathering and now multiple family members are either hospitalized or they've died. And I know that's none of our goals, so please reconsider having family gatherings and keep each other safe,” Dr. Parada said.



