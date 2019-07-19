Officials identify body of woman found on remote road in Valencia County
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - Sheriff's officials have released the name of the woman found dead on along a remote road in Valencia County.
The body of 54-year-old Mary Kay Brizzee was found July 2 on AT&T Road just west of Los Lunas.
Sheriff's officials told the Valencia County News Bulletin that Brizzee was identified through a missing persons report and the Office of the Medical Investigator.
