Officials identify body of woman found on remote road in Valencia County | KOB 4
Marian Camacho
July 19, 2019 01:46 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. - Sheriff's officials have released the name of the woman found dead on along a remote road in Valencia County.

The body of 54-year-old Mary Kay Brizzee was found July 2 on AT&T Road just west of Los Lunas.

Sheriff's officials told the Valencia County News Bulletin that Brizzee was identified through a missing persons report and the Office of the Medical Investigator. 

