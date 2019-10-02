Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader

Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader

The Associated Press
October 02, 2019 07:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Months after incoming New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asked the widely popular leader of the National Hispanic Cultural Center to resign, the search for her replacement continues.
    
And officials are remaining mum on the process.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports Secretary of Cultural Affairs Debra Garcia y Griego is refusing to give details on whether the three announced finalists are still in the running. The chair of the center's search committee also isn't talking.
    
The uncertainty comes nine months after Rebecca Avitia and other agency leaders were asked to resign. Avitia declined to reapply for the position and was not chosen for another job in the administration.
    
Avitia was widely credited for turning the center around following years of turmoil and high staff turnover.

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: October 02, 2019 07:59 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Advertisement



Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols