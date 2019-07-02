Officials: New Mexico is facing the worst mosquito season in decades

However, Albuquerque officials are offering a way to help. Amongst nature, in serene ponds, lurks a deadly aquatic predator – to mosquitoes.

“The best thing about it is there's no chemicals involved, there's no toxicity involved - just little fish doing their thing, eating mosquito larvae,” said DiMenna.

DiMenna says these specially bred, mosquito-eating fish are the first line of defense in standing water throughout the metro.

He says it's better this way because the fish eat them before they can fly.

“We use them in places we know are going to be an issue and we also give them away for free to the public so that if they've got a backyard pond, or even things like horse troughs or any kind of water where they want to keep mosquitoes under control. Those little fish will do a great job,” said DiMenna.

Now that monsoon is starting, the mosquito population and the threat of West Nile Virus are on the rise.

“It's going to get worse before it gets better,” said DiMenna.

So the time to act, is now! For more information, call 311.

