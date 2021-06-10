Officials push for national PFAS drinking water standard | KOB 4

Officials push for national PFAS drinking water standard

Officials push for national PFAS drinking water standard

The Associated Press
Updated: June 10, 2021 10:14 AM
Created: June 10, 2021 10:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico environmental official and others say setting a national drinking water standard for so-called “forever chemicals” is needed to address contamination around the country.

New Mexico Environment Secretary Jim Kenney was among those who testified before a congressional committee Wednesday.

The state is working on determining the extent of contamination at two U.S. Air Force bases that includes plumes from past military firefighting activities.

An official from West Virginia and a mother from Pennsylvania also testified about the effects of contamination in their states linked to a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

MORE:


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Former Rio Rancho middle school coach accused of sexually assaulting former athlete
Former Rio Rancho middle school coach accused of sexually assaulting former athlete
Murder suspect turns himself in to APD
Murder suspect turns himself in to APD
New Mexico restaurants feel the pinch as chicken prices soar
New Mexico restaurants feel the pinch as chicken prices soar
APD footage reveals more details about domestic violence call that ended with officer-involved shooting
APD footage reveals more details about domestic violence call that ended with officer-involved shooting
City of Albuquerque sued over alleged sexual abuse of minors at city summer camps
City of Albuquerque sued over alleged sexual abuse of minors at city summer camps