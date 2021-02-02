Officials report another positive COVID-19 case at the Roundhouse

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 02, 2021 11:04 AM
Created: February 02, 2021 11:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another COVID-19 case has been reported at the Roundhouse. According to state officials, 76 people tested negative Monday, with one positive case.
The positive case was someone with the Secretary of State's office, which has reportedly taken the necessary steps for quarantine and cleaning. State officials also said the positive case had no close contact with legislators or legislative staff.
Since Jan. 15, there have been 1,458 tests administered by the New Mexico Department of Health for the legislative session.
