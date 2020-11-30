Officials say Bernalillo County has long way to go before COVID restrictions loosen

“Realistically, for Bernalillo County, we are so far beyond what the gating criteria that we’re going to be expected to meet—I wouldn’t call it excitement or anticipation. We’re a long ways away from being able to move to a less restrictive category here,” DiMenna said.

The city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are emphasizing that spreading the disease is largely an individual choice. Their plan to help reduce the spread includes continued efforts to enforce the public health order. Officials will also continue emphasizing the need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The county’s director of emergency management, Richard Clark, said they’ve shut down some services doing the two-week reset. They’ve also promoted more free COVID testing.

Bottom line—officials said there’s not much more they can do, and that it’s up to residents to listen.

“Stay the course. Don’t let down your guard,” Clark said. “I know everyone is getting tired. We’re getting tired. We’ve been working since March in the emergency operations center, and so we’re getting tired but don’t relax. The vaccine is right there, the light is at the end of the tunnel. We can see it."

“Until the community gets to these points where we’re meeting the thresholds that are being set by the state, nothing is going to change for us and there’s going to continue to be risk there, so we really need people to do what we’re asking them to do,” DiMenna added.

City officials will reveal more details about their plan later this week.