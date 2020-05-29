Officials share possible scenarios for this year's Balloon Fiesta

Option C would be cyber — the Balloon Fiesta would be broadcasted and streamed. Only balloons would be on the field, with no guests or vendors.

Option D would be delay — the Balloon Fiesta would be delayed until later in the year or until the next year altogether.

"Just know that we are working hard daily on ways in which that we can put on the 2020 event, but also we understand that the safety and well-being of our guests and our patrons that come through the gate is the most important in our minds and our hearts," Parks said.

