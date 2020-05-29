Officials share possible scenarios for this year's Balloon Fiesta

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers are brainstorming what the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the largest ballooning event in the world, will look like this year. The event has not been canceled at this time.
Sam Parks, director of operations for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, said that some scenarios have been put together but it's still too early for any decisions to be made.
Option A would be all in — a typical Balloon Fiesta but with major changes, including additional sanitation measures to keep guests safe.
Option B would be Balloon Fiesta lite — possibly reducing the amount of guests in the park and cutting back on some of the events like the Music Fiesta or closing the Balloon Discovery Center.
Option C would be cyber — the Balloon Fiesta would be broadcasted and streamed. Only balloons would be on the field, with no guests or vendors.
Option D would be delay — the Balloon Fiesta would be delayed until later in the year or until the next year altogether.
"Just know that we are working hard daily on ways in which that we can put on the 2020 event, but also we understand that the safety and well-being of our guests and our patrons that come through the gate is the most important in our minds and our hearts," Parks said.
