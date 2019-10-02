Officials take extra steps to bulk up Balloon Fiesta security

“We still have our auto theft tact plans, we have property crime tact plans, we have armed robbery tact plans—anything you can think of that are threats to our community, that's what we're doing,” Wallace said.

For the first time there will also be metal detectors at the park entrances.

“We also have fire suppression that's here in case there is a small fire that breaks out,” said Tom Ruiz with AFR.

Balloon Fiesta Park will essentially be a small city for the week, and AFR has emergency response teams ready to go.

“Whether that's a balloon type emergency or someone has a medical type event while they're here. Anything from small emergency to large emergency,” Ruiz said.

Code enforcement and the fire marshal’s office will also be present to make sure all the tents and vendors are up to code.

Lastly, APD wants to remind people to leave their drones at home.

“We will get information that will lead us to go out and contact individuals that might be flying drones that are in the area of restricted air space,” Wallace said.

The Balloon Fiesta is classified as a SEAR-III event, which means it is an event of national or international importance and will require some federal support.