Officials target New Mexico business over unpaid wages | KOB 4
Associated Press
September 12, 2019 11:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - State and local labor officials are targeting a New Mexico restaurant over allegations that it withheld wages from workers.
    
The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, District Attorney Raul Torrez and the city of Albuquerque are suing Hacienda Del Rio and its owners, saying the business violated state wage statutes and city ordinances.
    
New Mexico Labor Secretary Bill McCamley says his agency has been working to educate employers about wage laws but some businesses have neglected to settle claims or respond to investigative inquiries related to underpayment or nonpayment of wages.
    
The case against Hacienda Del Rio stems from dozens of complaints made over the past two years. In a previous lawsuit, a district judge found the business was liable for thousands of dollars in back wages owed to four former workers.

