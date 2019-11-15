Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital | KOB 4
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital

The Associated Press
Created: November 15, 2019 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The head of New Mexico’s new office of outdoor recreation says the potential for the Land of Enchantment to become the go-to place for outdoor enthusiasts is enormous.
    
Axie Navas testified before a panel of state lawmakers Thursday. She said the industry already contributes billions of dollars to New Mexico’s coffers but there’s room to grow.
    
She and others pointed to western states that have been able to coordinate efforts to grow outdoor recreation through dedicated agencies.
    
Now that New Mexico has its own office, Navas says she’s focused on sharing with key industry players the well-kept secret of the state’s outdoor offerings - from world-class quail hunting to mountain biking flowy singletrack.
    
A regional official with the U.S. Forest Service told lawmakers it’s like the sleeping giant in the outdoor recreation world is awakening.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

