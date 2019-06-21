Officials: Turn off swamp coolers during smoke advisory

Lugo said that smoke can follow you indoors as well – through your swamp cooler.

“Because you're bringing that outside air into your home, that's why it's best to just close some of those vents at this time to limit that exposure from smoke,” said Lugo.

Switching off that swamp cooler might be your best option when the smoke is at its worst.

Lugo said homes and businesses with refrigerated air units aren't affected as much and can stay running.

So if anyone has to switch off that swamp cooler, especially during the heat of the day, they might want to head out to other indoor areas.

“Especially if you have asthma or COPD, stay indoors. You know maybe this is the time that you might want to visit the mall, do something where it's a little bit cooler,” said Francelli.

Even city recreation centers and libraries can offer refuge during the heat of the day.