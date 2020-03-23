Officials urge public to fill out census online amid COVID-19 outbreak

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There won't be any door-knocking for the 2020 Census due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the census will still go on.
A professor of sociology and the co-chair for the 2020 Census Complete Count committee at the University of New Mexico, Nancy Lopez, said filling out the questionnaires over the phone (1-844-330-2020) and online are still an option.
Her big push as co-chair is for UNM students to do their part. She said students living in the school's dorms don't have to worry about the process as their administration helps take care of it. But the bigger concern is with students from out-of-state who may not complete their questionnaire for New Mexico.
"If you are a student, and you spent the vast majority of your time in New Mexico, here in Albuquerque for example, you need to be counted here," Lopez said.
That goes the same for students who have relocated to their hometown amid the Coronavirus outbreak, of if they're studying abroad who won't be at UNM physically on April 1.
Lopez explained students should also make sure to answer the questions on race and ethnicity which will help UNM staff understand if there is fair housing and if voting rights are being enforced. She said there's a concept called "street race" which can help fill out that section.
"What is your street race? If you are walking down the street, what do you think other Americans who don't know you would automatically assume you were based on what you look like?" she explained.
You can find more information at the following links shared by Lopez:
To complete your census form online, click here. If you want to do it by phone, call 1-844-330-2020.
