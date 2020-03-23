Officials urge public to fill out census online amid COVID-19 outbreak

That goes the same for students who have relocated to their hometown amid the Coronavirus outbreak, of if they're studying abroad who won't be at UNM physically on April 1.

Lopez explained students should also make sure to answer the questions on race and ethnicity which will help UNM staff understand if there is fair housing and if voting rights are being enforced. She said there's a concept called "street race" which can help fill out that section.

"What is your street race? If you are walking down the street, what do you think other Americans who don't know you would automatically assume you were based on what you look like?" she explained.

You can find more information at the following links shared by Lopez:

To complete your census form online, click here. If you want to do it by phone, call 1-844-330-2020.