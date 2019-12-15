Oil and gas another piece in New Mexico’s water puzzle

The Associated Press
LOVING, N.M. (AP) - State water officials have estimated that production of oil and natural gas uses less than 1% of New Mexico’s total fresh water use.
But as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has become the norm in the Permian Basin, the volume of water flowing through the oil fields has skyrocketed.
The state is ramping up pressure to recycle fracking wastewater instead of using fresh water.
Energy companies have responded by investing in recycling technology and infrastructure.
