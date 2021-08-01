Ojo Caliente plans soft reopening Monday

"What's cool about that is all those suites actually have their own soaking experience," Walker said. "Their own private soaking tubs."

Walker said the demand at Ojo Spa Resorts has been unprecedented over the past few months.

Ojo Santa Fe is booked two months out in advance — a welcomed sight after being closed during the pandemic and the bath house destroyed because of the fire.

They have used this time to upgrade other parts of the resort, such as new spa rooms and bathrooms. Plus, they're still hiring to keep up with the demand.

"We have a host of available positions ranging from IT to guest services to restaurant bartenders, servers, housekeeping — you name it, there's probably between 30 and 50 active positions right now on the site," Walker said.

For more information, click here.