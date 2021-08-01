Ojo Caliente plans soft reopening Monday

Joy Wang
August 01, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A popular northern New Mexico bath house is turning on the bubbles once again, after it burned down last year.
James Walker with Ojo Spa Resorts said it's been a journey to get the property back up and running. Ojo Caliente is hosting a soft reopening Monday.
"What's really cool about that is it's going to be a virtually, sort of, private experience because at this time, we cannot accommodate day guests and this is due to some of the ongoing construction that we still do have on the property as we work tirelessly to get the property completed finished and finalized for a grand opening this fall," Walker said.
That limited capacity is already booked up for about a month, starting with overnight guests only.
"What's cool about that is all those suites actually have their own soaking experience," Walker said. "Their own private soaking tubs."
Walker said the demand at Ojo Spa Resorts has been unprecedented over the past few months.
Ojo Santa Fe is booked two months out in advance — a welcomed sight after being closed during the pandemic and the bath house destroyed because of the fire.
They have used this time to upgrade other parts of the resort, such as new spa rooms and bathrooms. Plus, they're still hiring to keep up with the demand.
"We have a host of available positions ranging from IT to guest services to restaurant bartenders, servers, housekeeping — you name it, there's probably between 30 and 50 active positions right now on the site," Walker said.
