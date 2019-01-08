Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Brittany Costello
January 08, 2019 06:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The demolition of the old Claim Jumper restaurant on Jefferson and I-25 is underway.
The demolition may be paving the way for new construction. According to city records, a new building permit was issued for the piece of land.
The proposal is for a new hotel. According to documents the four-story hotel would feature 85 guest rooms.
The new hotel would join a number of others that are already situated along one of the state’s busiest highways
KOB has reached out to Akshar Hospitality LLC but hasn’t received a comment on the new construction.
City officials said the owner has until June to begin new construction.
According to a construction worker on the site, demolition will most likely be complete in a few weeks.
