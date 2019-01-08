Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it

Brittany Costello
January 08, 2019 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The demolition of the old Claim Jumper restaurant on Jefferson and I-25 is underway.

Advertisement

The demolition may be paving the way for new construction. According to city records, a new building permit was issued for the piece of land.

The proposal is for a new hotel. According to documents the four-story hotel would feature 85 guest rooms.

The new hotel would join a number of others that are already situated along one of the state’s busiest highways

KOB has reached out to Akshar Hospitality LLC but hasn’t received a comment on the new construction.

City officials said the owner has until June to begin new construction.

According to a construction worker on the site, demolition will most likely be complete in a few weeks.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 08, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: January 08, 2019 05:15 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Person dies after being struck by Rail Runner
File Photo/Rail Runner
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Advertisement




Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Old Claim Jumper restaurant demolition begins, new hotel may replace it
Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her
Santa Fe woman claims parking enforcement officer assaulted her
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown