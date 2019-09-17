Old fire hoses repurposed for school safety

“We have to test these fire hoses,” explained McDevitt. “And if they fail the different parameters, then they're out of service and we can't use them anymore.”

Each classroom has an old fire hose sleeve on the wall that a teacher can slip over the door hinge so the door can't open.

“Not be able to let someone in on a lockdown or shelter in place,” said Rio Rancho Public Schools Director of Safety and Security, Mike Padilla.

Firefighters have been cutting up old hoses for about 10 months—making about 700 of them.

“I would think that they would feel a little bit safer,” Padilla said.“Knowing that they're able to do that and secure their room or their library room or whatever room they're in.”

You can find these devices in every Rio Rancho high school and middle school. Next are the elementary schools.

“It's going to start being a part of the drill. We do at least four drills a year,” said Padilla.

McDevitt said he hopes other school districts will adopt this safety measure.

“I'm hoping this will kind of encourage this to be a statewide thing that we can encourage the whole state to do,” said McDevitt.

Each hose can make almost 50 of those sleeves. For now, the department is out of supplies after cutting up all their retired hoses.