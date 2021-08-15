Old state Senate bill gets revival and could be renamed ‘Bennie's Law’

“Right now the parent has no legal consequence for allowing that gun to be available to the 13-year-old, my wish is the parent would have understood that by law the firearm should have been secured, and it wouldn't have happened at all,” said Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, (D) Bernalillo County.

If a child uses an unsecured gun to commit a crime—the owner could be found guilty of a misdemeanor, but the bill never got a hearing in committee.

Lopez believes her bill is part of the answer—across the aisle, Republicans disagree.

“The US Supreme Court determines the Second Amendment protects the right to have a fire arm not locked up readily accessible for self-protection, so that bill on its face violates the US Supreme Court decision,” said Rep. Bill Rehm, Bernalillo County.

Rehm said from what he has seen this tragedy could have been prevented without the legislature stepping in

“First of all all of us are greatly upset by this tragedy. The fact that the dad discovered the gun was gone and went to the school but was just a little bit late is troubling if he could have been there 30 minutes earlier that could have prevented it,” said Rehm. “We also have kids at the school who saw the gun and didn't tell anyone, so there were missed opportunities that could have stopped this.”

Lopez says the first missed opportunity was in the legislature.

“That child needed help and so a combination of gun safety legislation and more importantly behavioral health could have prevented this,” she said.

Senate Bill 244 could have new life at the roundhouse in January, as Go. Michelle Lujan Grisham told KOB 4’s Tessa Mentus that she expects lawmakers to focus heavily on crime.

KOB 4 asked Albuquerque police whether the father of the suspected shooter in Friday's incident could face charges.