Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: September 28, 2020 06:01 PM
Created: September 28, 2020 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Since 1972, the Golden Crown Panaderia has been a staple in Old Town Albuquerque.

“We never closed down this whole time through COVID—we've always been open,” said Chris Morales, bakery co-owner.

Recently, the father and son business said they’ve encountered people with negative attitudes toward COVID-safe rules and the bakery’s temporary patio closure.

"We have about at least one incident a day," Morales said.

“We have to be very stringent about our rules and a lot of people get upset to the point that people throw pastry at you, they'll give you a lot of choice words, and so it makes the job harder than what it should be,” he added.

Morales took to Facebook to vent his frustrations and received immense support from the community. Over the weekend, he received a surprise.

“It was 300 dollars,” he said.

The surprise tip was raised entirely by strangers for the staff at Golden Crown.

“Just like trying to be positive in a time when people can find so many reasons to be negative,” said Angel Chabai, who started the Facebook page 'Albuquerque Tip Fundraiser'. "Our biggest goal is to make people happy and make them realize there are good things to be excited about, even little things, like a good tip."

“I just started getting teary eyed,” Morales said. “I just couldn't believe that's what somebody did.”

The father and son duo said the kindness of strangers has inspired them, and makes them confident the bakery will survive.

“We're gonna hang in there,” said Pratt Morales, bakery co-owner. “We're not going to give up.”


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

