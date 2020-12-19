Old Town businesses ask community to keep their dollars local | KOB 4
Old Town businesses ask community to keep their dollars local

Grace Reader
Updated: December 19, 2020 08:24 PM
Created: December 19, 2020 06:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People flocked to Old Town to their snag last-minute gifts Saturday on the last weekend before Christmas. 

Debbie Ball, owner of The Candy Lady in Old Town, said they desperately need those dollars right now.

Usually, businesses make a good profit this time of year, but Ball said they’re barely keeping afloat. 

“Shopping local will keep us alive. Old Town is on the verge of disintegrating,” Ball said. “A lot of us, we still have pay our rent, we still have to pay our utilities, we still have to pay all of our overhead, and it's not cheap. And we don't have any tourism. We need Albuquerque down here.”

KOB 4 spokes with some shoppers who said they’re really focused on shopping local for that reason. 

“Especially this year because everybody needs it. Everybody is doing different things and better to give somebody who is living in our community, who's building something for our community,” said Luana Vigil, a shopper. 

People who shop in Old Town must follow the state’s COVID guidelines like maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask. 

 


