Old Town Portal Market reopens

Updated: July 23, 2020 07:02 PM
Created: July 23, 2020 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Portal Market in Old Town is open again.

Lisa Carrillo, an artist who has been selling at the market for 35 years, said half of the vendors did nto return.

"Some are waiting until a later period just to see kind of how it goes, I guess," she said. "Some have underlying health issues that are a reason for that, so yeah, it's concerning to see how it'll pan out."

The portal used to serve up to fifty vendors.

The city says they're slowly reopening with a daily lottery system.

"I noticed that now that the restaurant opened and other businesses have opened, it's a little bit more livelier, so I think with that there will be some traffic," Carillo said. "I don't know if it will be a lot."

COVID-safe practices are in effect at the portal.

For example, if someone touches a piece of art, the artist has to set it aside for 48 hours.

"Let's say someone touched ten pieces, you would have to put that away for two days before anybody could see it so that's not an ideal thing for us to do," Carillo said.

Artisans have found a solution-- give every customer a new pair of gloves. They're hoping the changes won't stop people from going out to shop.

"It's very important to have local people support our small businesses because this is our livelihood, so we appreciate any kind of business we get," Carillo said. 


