Old Town restaurant defies public health order once again

“We have a sign-up sheet if you would please sign it and let people know that you are taking responsibility for your own health,” said a woman talking from the patio of the restaurant.

Backstreet Grill is back in trouble for failing to follow mandatory COVID requirements like mask-wearing. According to the city of Albuquerque, their food permit was suspended at the end of April, and they were ordered to close. City officials said they refused, so they were ordered to shut down again this past Thursday.

However, the restaurant is still operating.

“It’s your own job to take care of yourself. If you’re afraid, there are plenty of other institutions you can go to eat. But if you’re not, you want to be bold and take a stand, please come on in,” said the same woman speaking over a loudspeaker.

Backstreet Grill is now facing legal trouble. The New Mexico Environment Department served them with a temporary restraining order this week. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.





