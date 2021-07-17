Old Town sees business bump two weeks after NM reopens

"I also think the vaccination rate makes it a little more comfortable. Knowing it's higher here than other places, maybe, makes it more comfortable to come out here," said Ariel Goff-Burson.

Shops like Raven Blues Coffeehouse Cafe are OK with it.

"It's been like...it's booming. I would say. We have tons of tourists now from all over and before that, it was pretty much locals,” said an employee with Raven Blues Coffeehouse Café. "Our sales are about the same as it was before the pandemic."

The employee said she talked to a handful of travelers from Texas, Arizona and Colorado.