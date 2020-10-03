Old Town vendors take economic hit due to postponement of Balloon Fiesta

Joy Wang
Updated: October 03, 2020 09:12 PM
Created: October 03, 2020 07:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local restaurants and shops that depend heavily on the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta each year in Old Town are suffering without the increased business.
Businesses that depend heavily on foot traffic during their busiest time of the year said they're seeing a 70 percent drop in business right now.
“This type of work here is year round. And there are other types of events that bring in similar types of money but Balloon Fiesta is the biggest one, so I would say, easily maybe 30 percent,” said Bennard Dallasvuyyaoma, an artist.
Traffic has increased in Old Town since the pandemic began, but customers are limited right now. There is some good news, though.
“We have a lot of locals that come down,” Bennard said.
He also said that they have noticed a lot more people from out of town shopping around this weekend.
“They were talking about their balloon rides they had this morning, experiences that were having with some of the Balloon Fiesta people, even though the fiesta's been called off,” he said.
With increased business this weekend, artists like Bennard got the chance to show off his paintings and other artwork to new customers that visit Old Town.
“I'm creating my culture in my pieces. I'm interpreting my culture in the paintings and in the jewelry,” he said.
Bennard's art has received numerous awards. He said every piece is unique with a special connection.
"When they buy something from me--they're buying something that I personally made, and I tell them what that item represents," he said.
Vendors in Old Town are encouraging people to support local. Business owners said they're following COVID safe practices, like accepting credit cards and using gloves.
“We wear a mask. We wash our hands with a disinfectant. We wash the porch every morning. And we spray on disinfect and use a hose to wash it off,” Bennard said.
Old Town business owners said they want to create a safe environment to celebrate the beautiful art and culture the vendors have to offer.
“When you come here you get to meet a lot of different types of people. So I invite everybody to come and see us,” Bennard said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company