Old Town vendors take economic hit due to postponement of Balloon Fiesta

He also said that they have noticed a lot more people from out of town shopping around this weekend.

“They were talking about their balloon rides they had this morning, experiences that were having with some of the Balloon Fiesta people, even though the fiesta's been called off,” he said.

With increased business this weekend, artists like Bennard got the chance to show off his paintings and other artwork to new customers that visit Old Town.

“I'm creating my culture in my pieces. I'm interpreting my culture in the paintings and in the jewelry,” he said.

Bennard's art has received numerous awards. He said every piece is unique with a special connection.

"When they buy something from me--they're buying something that I personally made, and I tell them what that item represents," he said.

Vendors in Old Town are encouraging people to support local. Business owners said they're following COVID safe practices, like accepting credit cards and using gloves.

“We wear a mask. We wash our hands with a disinfectant. We wash the porch every morning. And we spray on disinfect and use a hose to wash it off,” Bennard said.

Old Town business owners said they want to create a safe environment to celebrate the beautiful art and culture the vendors have to offer.

“When you come here you get to meet a lot of different types of people. So I invite everybody to come and see us,” Bennard said.