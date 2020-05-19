Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri prepares for reopening this weekend | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri prepares for reopening this weekend

Joy Wang
Updated: May 19, 2020 10:36 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Church leaders met Tuesday night to make a plan for reopening Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri Church this weekend.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently gave places of worship the go-ahead last Friday to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Advertisement

Father Andy Pavlak with San Felipe De Neri said they wanted to wait to reopen in order to learn from other churches that opened a few days ago.

“If we do this the right way and we protect everyone, then we're not just taking care of their spiritual needs, we're taking care of their physical needs as well,” Father Andy said.

Starting Saturday, only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter, and everyone will have to wear a mask. On top of that, there are a lot of other rules people have to follow like abiding by social distancing and no singing.

“In the early church there was all kinds of confusion and excitement and he's risen and, but now what are we going to do? And what comes next? And how are we going to do this and then now, this weekend we celebrate the ascension, so he goes up, and then they're standing there going, well now what do we do? And it's the same thing. Here we are thousands of years later, what do we do next?” Father said.

There will be five services this weekend with more planned during the week.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Parents accused of child abuse go missing with their four children
Parents accused of child abuse go missing with their four children
Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver
Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 additional cases
New Mexico reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 additional cases
Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital
In this May 7, 2020, photo, medical staff from Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital put on protective equipment as they work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site outside the hospital in Gallup, N.M. Of about 500 medical and support staff, at least 32 hospital workers have become infected, and doctors and nurses say that they all live with the fear of spreading the virus to their colleagues and relatives.
Residents at Albuquerque retirement facility are COVID-free after facing deadly outbreak
Residents at Albuquerque retirement facility are COVID-free after facing deadly outbreak
Advertisement


Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver
Community surprises La Cueva HS grad with parade after he was injured by drunk driver
Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri prepares for reopening this weekend
Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri prepares for reopening this weekend
Parents accused of child abuse go missing with their four children
Parents accused of child abuse go missing with their four children
Residents at Albuquerque retirement facility are COVID-free after facing deadly outbreak
Residents at Albuquerque retirement facility are COVID-free after facing deadly outbreak
Two pods at Otero County Prison Facility on lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak
Two pods at Otero County Prison Facility on lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak