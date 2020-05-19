Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri prepares for reopening this weekend

Joy Wang
Updated: May 19, 2020 10:36 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Church leaders met Tuesday night to make a plan for reopening Old Town’s San Felipe De Neri Church this weekend.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently gave places of worship the go-ahead last Friday to reopen at 25 percent capacity.
Father Andy Pavlak with San Felipe De Neri said they wanted to wait to reopen in order to learn from other churches that opened a few days ago.
“If we do this the right way and we protect everyone, then we're not just taking care of their spiritual needs, we're taking care of their physical needs as well,” Father Andy said.
Starting Saturday, only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter, and everyone will have to wear a mask. On top of that, there are a lot of other rules people have to follow like abiding by social distancing and no singing.
“In the early church there was all kinds of confusion and excitement and he's risen and, but now what are we going to do? And what comes next? And how are we going to do this and then now, this weekend we celebrate the ascension, so he goes up, and then they're standing there going, well now what do we do? And it's the same thing. Here we are thousands of years later, what do we do next?” Father said.
There will be five services this weekend with more planned during the week.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company