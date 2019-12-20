Olivia, Liam were top baby names in New Mexico during 2019 | KOB 4
Olivia, Liam were top baby names in New Mexico during 2019

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 20, 2019 06:50 AM
Created: December 20, 2019 06:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Olivia and Liam were the most popular names for babies born in New Mexico during 2019.

The state Department of Health's Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics says Ava was the second most popular name for girls while Noah was the top runner-up among names for boys.

Other girls names in the top 10 were Sophia spelled with a “p-h" in the third spot and Sofia spelled with an “f" in the eighth spot.

The other top 10 names were Isabella, Mia, Emma, Abigail, Camila and Aria.

The other top boys names behind Liam and Noah were Mateo, Elijah, Ezekiel, Sebastian, Daniel, Ezra, Logan and Isaiah.


