OMI: Remains found near West Mesa Murders burial site are ancient, not connected to unsolved case | KOB 4
Advertisement

OMI: Remains found near West Mesa Murders burial site are ancient, not connected to unsolved case

David Lynch
July 06, 2018 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The human bones unearthed by a construction crew on the West Mesa this week are not connected to the still-unsolved murders of several women and an unborn child found in a nearby area in 2009, officials said Friday. 

Advertisement

According to the Office of the Medical Investigator, the remains found near 118th Street and Dennis Chavez Boulevard belong to ancient Native Americans and are associated with a 1,000-year-old archaeological dig. Digging at the site had stopped on Friday.

OMI officials added the state archaeologist will now be in charge of finding and removing any other remains for "appropriate reburial."

Meanwhile, Albuquerque Police officials say family members of the West Mesa Murders victims were notified of the development earlier in the day. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

David Lynch


Updated: July 06, 2018 05:35 PM
Created: July 06, 2018 04:47 PM

Copyright 2018 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 left to go
4 rescued from Thai cave in risky operation; 9 left to go
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
Artesia man dies after jumping 200 feet into lake below
Devil's Ink Well Lake
Advertisement



The Latest: Official: Cave rescue going better than expected
The Latest: Official: Cave rescue going better than expected
'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
'I want closure': Mother of missing daughter wants search for remains to continue
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
APD still searching for suspects a week after hit-and-run incident
Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday
Winningest manager in Isotopes history honored Saturday