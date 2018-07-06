OMI: Remains found near West Mesa Murders burial site are ancient, not connected to unsolved case
July 06, 2018 05:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The human bones unearthed by a construction crew on the West Mesa this week are not connected to the still-unsolved murders of several women and an unborn child found in a nearby area in 2009, officials said Friday.
According to the Office of the Medical Investigator, the remains found near 118th Street and Dennis Chavez Boulevard belong to ancient Native Americans and are associated with a 1,000-year-old archaeological dig. Digging at the site had stopped on Friday.
OMI officials added the state archaeologist will now be in charge of finding and removing any other remains for "appropriate reburial."
Meanwhile, Albuquerque Police officials say family members of the West Mesa Murders victims were notified of the development earlier in the day.
