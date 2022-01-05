Omicron makes up more than half of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico

"They are still struggling, they're struggling getting staff, they're struggling covering shifts," Scrase said. "They're struggling getting the work done, they still have long emergency room waits and delays in care."

Over the last month, unvaccinated people made up about 66% of new COVID-19 cases, more than 83% of hospitalizations and 88% of deaths.

New Mexico has also adopted the CDC's recommendation to stay home for just five days after a positive test – as long as you have no symptoms.

If you test positive , CDC guidance says you should stay home, in a room away from others, for five days.

It's recommended you take another test at the end of five days, but not required.

If you have symptoms after five days , you can leave the house – but wear a mask for five more days.

Stay home until your fever is gone for 24 hours, and tell anyone you've had close contact with about your positive result.

If you have symptoms but test negative, the guidance is to take a second test within two days.

State health officials are also reminding people what to do if you are a close contact: