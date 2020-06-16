Oñate statue removed following violent night in Albuquerque

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 16, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: June 16, 2020 04:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque removed a statue of Juan de Oñate statue following a night of unrest near Old Town.
Opinions about the removal of the statue varied.
"I think that you should never make a hero out a villain like this," a person said. "I think it's important to acknowledge history, but yea, I think he needs to come down."
"I don't think that statue should be taken down because I'm Spanish," another person said. "And that should stay here. My people brought religion to this country - and brought all this Old Town."
A peaceful protest at Tiguex Park quickly turned into vandalism Monday night as a group of people got ready to illegally tear down the Oñate statue.
A shoving match broke out as someone swung a pickaxe at the statue. The New Mexico Civil Guard, an armed civilian militia, moved in to try to distance vandals from the statue.
Steven Baca was standing next to them.
At one point, Baca is seen throwing a woman to the ground.
As he took off, people chase him and wrestle him to the ground.
Moments later, Baca's gun goes off, and a man was shot.
Police temporarily detained members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, and arrest Baca.
He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The director of cultural services announced Tuesday the artist of the statue asked for it to be removed. He apparently said he was concerned about community safety and for safe keeping of the sculpture.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company