Reporting illegal fireworks? There's an app for that

"What the main point we want to talk about is -- our front line units -- we want to keep them as available as possible for the most critical of calls. Life-saving emergencies," said AFR Spokesperson Tom Ruiz.

Two years ago there were 500 calls to 911 from people reporting illegal fireworks, but last year that number dropped to just 98 with the implementation of the "OneABQ" app.

Ruiz says firefighters will respond if they see multiple calls in the same area.

"What we're going to do at that point is send one of our fire enforcement units which is an APD officer joined with one of our AFR personnel, and they work together and at that point they'll go out and research if they can find someone that's utilizing illegal fireworks," said Ruiz.

Fire officials say make sure not to use anything that shoots over six feet high or six feet wide, including bottle rockets and roman candles.

Anyone found using illegal fireworks could be fined $500 or face up to 90 days in jail.

