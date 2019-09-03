One Albuquerque campaign cost the city more than $300,000

Director of Marketing and Innovation for Albuquerque, Carlos Contreras said that the price tag is incremental when it’s spread out across departments.

"There are near two dozen departments here at the city so when you look at a 300 hundred thousand dollar price tag— the way that's chopped up across departments would be, you know, do the math it'd be incremental,” Contreras said.

Contreras points out that a lot of the money spent—like the shirts for the Senior Games—probably would have been spent regardless of the creation of the One Albuquerque logo.

"Some of the like, the anecdotal or qualitative nature of what One Albuquerque is is quite immeasurable, but I think really highly impactful."

Contreras said the campaign increases tourism and signifies the city’s involvement. Most importantly, it promotes an inclusive atmosphere.

"That's the biggest aim for One Albuquerque, is saying, 'Look, community, we're here,'" Contreras said. "Here are some issues that we're all confronting. Here are some ways you can get engaged and involved and if you have an idea please bring that to the table too."