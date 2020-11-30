New Mexico counties have long way to go under virus system | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Gov. Lujan Grisham provides update about COVID-19 in NM

New Mexico counties have long way to go under virus system

New Mexico counties have long way to go under virus system

The Associated Press
Updated: November 30, 2020 01:25 PM
Created: November 30, 2020 12:08 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is moving soon to a county-by-county system for responding to COVID-19 that allows local communities to shed restrictions if the virus retreats.

At this point, only Los Alamos County, anomg 33 counties, would be eligible to shed some restrictions on mass gatherings and to resume indoor dining at restaurants. The new system is scheduled to take effect Wednesday.

From Nov. 22 through Sunday, one person in every 155 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19.

An analysis of data shows the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths from COVID-19 has increased over the past two weeks from 13.9 on Nov. 15 to 22.4 on Sunday,

MORE: 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico counties have long way to go under virus system
New Mexico counties have long way to go under virus system
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Monday
How soon will New Mexico counties move into less restrictive COVID tiers?
How soon will New Mexico counties move into less restrictive COVID tiers?
Q & A with state officials on Red to Green reopening plan
Q & A with state officials on Red to Green reopening plan
New Mexico unveils 'Red to Green' system that enables counties to reopen
New Mexico unveils 'Red to Green' system that enables counties to reopen

Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar