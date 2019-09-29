One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party | KOB 4
One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party

Grace Reader
September 29, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— One person died in a shooting at a high school homecoming party in northeast Albuquerque near Montgomery and Eubank Sunday morning.

Resident Jack Henderson said that shooting crimes are unheard of in his neighborhood.

“You hear about the crime in Albuquerque and if you live in certain neighborhoods you go wow, we don't experience that very often,” Henderson said.

Henderson said police told him that someone was shot and rushed to the hospital. That person later succumbed to their injuries.

"I just prayed for his family. I mean, these are high school kids. This is somebody who is at the beginning of their life," Henderson said. "I have children of my own and I would never want them to think that it was okay to shoot someone else."

Another witness said that he woke up to the sound of gunshots. 

“I heard a few gunshots, woke me up out of bed, and I ran to my front door, opened it and there was a few girls standing out here, cars taking off down the street,” said a witness.

Police have not yet released the names of any suspects or victims involved.

Grace Reader


Updated: September 29, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: September 29, 2019 05:02 PM

