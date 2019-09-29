One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party

Henderson said police told him that someone was shot and rushed to the hospital. That person later succumbed to their injuries.

"I just prayed for his family. I mean, these are high school kids. This is somebody who is at the beginning of their life," Henderson said. "I have children of my own and I would never want them to think that it was okay to shoot someone else."

Another witness said that he woke up to the sound of gunshots.

“I heard a few gunshots, woke me up out of bed, and I ran to my front door, opened it and there was a few girls standing out here, cars taking off down the street,” said a witness.

Police have not yet released the names of any suspects or victims involved.