One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 08:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

According to Albuquerque police, Special Investigation detectives were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday night when a man with a gun approached a detective's vehicle.

APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik says an interaction occurred between the detective and the armed man resulting in them exchanging gunfire.

The man did not survive his injuries. The officer sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Police say this is an open and active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 03, 2019 08:22 AM
Created: July 03, 2019 07:54 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Albuquerque Uber driver charged with murder of passenger
Clayton Benedict
Officials: New Mexico is facing the worst mosquito season in decades
Officials: New Mexico is facing the worst mosquito season in decades
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
State officials clear large homeless camp in Albuquerque
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central
Advertisement




One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Police: Endangered, missing man can't communicate well
Police: Endangered, missing man can't communicate well
Local doctor offers parents simple, important water safety tips
Local doctor offers parents simple, important water safety tips
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Man fears for his life after attack that left $80,000 worth of damages
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central
Red Door Brewing Co. moves taproom to Central