One dead following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
July 03, 2019 08:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque.
According to Albuquerque police, Special Investigation detectives were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday night when a man with a gun approached a detective's vehicle.
APD Public Information Officer Simon Drobik says an interaction occurred between the detective and the armed man resulting in them exchanging gunfire.
The man did not survive his injuries. The officer sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
Police say this is an open and active investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
