APD: One dead, multiple injured in NW Albuquerque shooting

Joy Wang
Updated: December 09, 2021 08:15 AM
Created: December 09, 2021 06:27 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person was killed and multiple people were injured during an early Thursday morning shooting in northwest Albuquerque.
Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and one person succumbed to a single gunshot wound injury at the scene.
According to APD, officers responded to the area of Port Avenue SW and Bluewater Road NW, at around 1:45 a.m., in regards to a shots-fired call about a fight in progress. Officers found three people who were taken to the hospital with various injuries.
One person was detained at the scene. It is unclear if anyone else is at large.
A white pickup truck was seen being towed away from the scene at around 6:50 a.m.
Two mobile homicide units were called to the scene, which was cleared by 6:58 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
