One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes

One witness told KOB 4 that ART bus drivers should use more caution.

“They need to start learning how to use their brakes a little bit if they're going to be driving in this area at those speeds,” the witness said.

City officials said they keep track of how much these accidents are costing taxpayers, but have yet to release that information.

“We are evaluating the entire system over six months to determine any adjustments that need to be made,” said a city spokesperson.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims involved in the crashes.