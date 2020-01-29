One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes

Patrick Hayes
Created: January 29, 2020 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque police are investigating back-to-back pedestrian crashes involving ART buses.
The first crash occurred Tuesday evening near Central Avenue and Maple Street. An APD spokesman said the victim, a female in her 20’s, was lying in the road before being struck and killed by the bus. Witnesses said the woman was acting belligerent in the moments prior to her death.
"Several passerby’s trying to get her out of the roadway. She decided to lay on westbound lanes. Cars were going by and hoking. She gets up and just rolls into eastbound lane, unfortunately one of the buses came by and ran her over,” said APD spokesman Darren DeAguero.
The second crash occurred less than 24 hours later near Central and Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon. Police said a man who was jaywalking was struck by an ART bus. He was later transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
One witness told KOB 4 that ART bus drivers should use more caution.
“They need to start learning how to use their brakes a little bit if they're going to be driving in this area at those speeds,” the witness said.
City officials said they keep track of how much these accidents are costing taxpayers, but have yet to release that information.
“We are evaluating the entire system over six months to determine any adjustments that need to be made,” said a city spokesperson.
Police have not yet released the names of the victims involved in the crashes.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company