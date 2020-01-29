One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes

Patrick Hayes
Created: January 29, 2020 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque police are investigating back-to-back pedestrian crashes involving ART buses.

The first crash occurred Tuesday evening near Central Avenue and Maple Street. An APD spokesman said the victim, a female in her 20’s, was lying in the road before being struck and killed by the bus. Witnesses said the woman was acting belligerent in the moments prior to her death.

Advertisement

"Several passerby’s trying to get her out of the roadway. She decided to lay on westbound lanes. Cars were going by and hoking. She gets up and just rolls into eastbound lane, unfortunately one of the buses came by and ran her over,” said APD spokesman Darren DeAguero.

The second crash occurred less than 24 hours later near Central and Buena Vista Wednesday afternoon. Police said a man who was jaywalking was struck by an ART bus. He was later transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

One witness told KOB 4 that ART bus drivers should use more caution.

“They need to start learning how to use their brakes a little bit if they're going to be driving in this area at those speeds,” the witness said.

City officials said they keep track of how much these accidents are costing taxpayers, but have yet to release that information.

“We are evaluating the entire system over six months to determine any adjustments that need to be made,” said a city spokesperson.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims involved in the crashes.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
BCSO: 2 dead after car chase ends with crash on Unser
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
APD: Pedestrian was likely jaywalking when hit by ART bus
APD: Pedestrian was likely jaywalking when hit by ART bus
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple
Suspected rapist to be held in jail pending trial
Suspected rapist to be held in jail pending trial
Advertisement


One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
One dead, one injured in back-to-back ART bus crashes
Lawmakers seek to close gap in statute of limitations for sex crimes against children
Lawmakers seek to close gap in statute of limitations for sex crimes against children
Lobo basketball player apologizes for hosting party where 2 were shot
Lobo basketball player apologizes for hosting party where 2 were shot
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Thieves rob string of hotels over the weekend
Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque
Beekeeper conference coming to Albuquerque