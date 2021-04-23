One gorilla departs Albuquerque zoo, another arrives | KOB 4

One gorilla departs Albuquerque zoo, another arrives

Joshua Panas
Created: April 23, 2021 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at Albuquerque’s city zoo say they’ve said goodbye to one gorilla and welcomed another.

A 35-year-old gorilla named Marcus left the Albuquerque BioPark in March to go another accredited zoo and 19-year-old Kojo arrived this month from the Smithsonian National Zoo, BioPark officials said.

The zoo which accepted Marcus will announce his arrival once he’s ready to be moved into a public habitat after a quarantine safety period, officials said.

According to the BioPark, Marcus’ move was recommended by the species survival plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Zoo officials said Kojo “has a lot of personality” and is currently being introduced to females in the zoo’s gorilla troop.


