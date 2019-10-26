One injured in shooting in NW Albuquerque
Justine Lopez
October 26, 2019 11:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD was called out to investigate a shooting near 4th and Griego early Saturday.
Officers found one victim shot who was in critical condition when they arrived on scene.
APD has initiated a violent crimes call out.
Information is limited at this time.
