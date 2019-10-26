One injured in shooting in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
One injured in shooting in NW Albuquerque

One injured in shooting in NW Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
October 26, 2019 11:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD was called out to investigate a shooting near 4th and Griego early Saturday.

Officers found one victim shot who was in critical condition when they arrived on scene.

APD has initiated a violent crimes call out.

Information is limited at this time.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: October 26, 2019 11:44 AM
Created: October 26, 2019 11:43 AM

