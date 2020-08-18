One man in critical condition after West Side shooting

KOB Web Staff
August 18, 2020
Created: August 18, 2020 10:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Hanover Rd. northwest in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived they discovered a male with gunshot wounds.
He was transported to UNM Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
Police did not give any suspect information.
APD has initiated a homicide call-out
This is a developing story.
