One man in critical condition after West Side shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 18, 2020 10:37 PM
Created: August 18, 2020 10:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Hanover Rd. northwest in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they discovered a male with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to UNM Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police did not give any suspect information. 

APD has initiated a homicide call-out

This is a developing story.


