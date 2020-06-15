Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque | KOB 4
Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque

Justine Lopez & Megan Abundis
Updated: June 15, 2020 09:19 PM
Created: June 15, 2020 08:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man was shot during a protest at Tiguex Park Monday evening.

The protest was for the removal of a Juan de Oñate statue, "La Jornada", outside the Albuquerque Museum.

The injured subject has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Moments before protesters were about to remove the statue with a chain, shots were fired into the crowd.

Police are currently at the scene. They have deployed tear gas and non-lethal projectiles.

A number of New Mexico Civil Guard members were seen being arrested.

Protesters are still continuing to try to pull down the statue of Oñate.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 for more updates. 


