Someone's been shot. Multiple people calling 911. Chaos.

Moments before protesters were about to remove the statue with a chain, shots were fired into the crowd.

Police are currently at the scene. They have deployed tear gas and non-lethal projectiles.

A number of New Mexico Civil Guard members were seen being arrested.

Man shot during protest near Old Town Albuquerque

Protesters are still continuing to try to pull down the statue of Oñate.

