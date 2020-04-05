One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced one new death and 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 321. The total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths on the Navajo Nation is 13.
On Thursday, there was a total of 1,796 negative test results.
The 321 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo County, AZ: 137
Apache County, AZ: 31
Coconino County, AZ: 90
McKinley County, NM: 17
San Juan County, NM: 30
Cibola County, NM: 7
San Juan County, UT: 7
Socorro County, NM: 2
The Navajo Police Department began issuing citations and fines to individuals who violated curfew hours or the stay-at-home order. The daily curfew remains in effect from 5 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is urging the public to wear face masks and other personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of the virus.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
