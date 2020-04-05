One new death, 51 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 321

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service announced one new death and 51 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 321. The total number of confirmed COVID-19-related deaths on the Navajo Nation is 13.

On Thursday, there was a total of 1,796 negative test results.