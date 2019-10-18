One of a kind purse stolen from Rail Yards vendor
Patrick Hayes
October 18, 2019 06:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman who showcases her art at the Rail Yards Market is trying to track down the thief who stole a one of a kind purse.
“So I was just going to pack up at like I normally do at the end of the day and I have a bag that I put a special purse in and it's a prototype for a new design that I was showcasing,” said local artist Sean Wells.
Wells said she turned to social media immediately to see if she could get back her purse.
"The reactions were awesome. It was everything from 'I'm really sorry, you really don't deserve this, the purse is beautiful' to like my barrio friends were like 'show us the guy and if we see him on the street we're going to jump him' and now I'm worried about whoever took it,” she said.
Even with the widespread crime throughout the city, Wells said she still feels like the Rail Yards is a sanctuary for artists.
"People have compulsions and people have wants and needs and things disappear,” Wells said. “It's part of having a retail space but seeing the community together when I posted the missing purse really filled my heart to reassure that this is a community-driven space and it's a safe space."
