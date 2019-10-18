One of a kind purse stolen from Rail Yards vendor | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One of a kind purse stolen from Rail Yards vendor

Patrick Hayes
October 18, 2019 06:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman who showcases her art at the Rail Yards Market is trying to track down the thief who stole a one of a kind purse.

Advertisement

“So I was just going to pack up at like I normally do at the end of the day and I have a bag that I put a special purse in and it's a prototype for a new design that I was showcasing,” said local artist Sean Wells.

Wells said she turned to social media immediately to see if she could get back her purse.

"The reactions were awesome. It was everything from 'I'm really sorry, you really don't deserve this, the purse is beautiful' to like my barrio friends were like 'show us the guy and if we see him on the street we're going to jump him' and now I'm worried about whoever took it,” she said.

Even with the widespread crime throughout the city, Wells said she still feels like the Rail Yards is a sanctuary for artists.

"People have compulsions and people have wants and needs and things disappear,” Wells said. “It's part of having a retail space but seeing the community together when I posted the missing purse really filled my heart to reassure that this is a community-driven space and it's a safe space."

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: October 18, 2019 06:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Advertisement



Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Stray bullets damage multiple properties in Belen
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months
There's a Better Way program put on hold for at least three months
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun
APD: Officers shot, killed man reaching for BB gun