One of a kind purse stolen from Rail Yards vendor

"The reactions were awesome. It was everything from 'I'm really sorry, you really don't deserve this, the purse is beautiful' to like my barrio friends were like 'show us the guy and if we see him on the street we're going to jump him' and now I'm worried about whoever took it,” she said.

Even with the widespread crime throughout the city, Wells said she still feels like the Rail Yards is a sanctuary for artists.

"People have compulsions and people have wants and needs and things disappear,” Wells said. “It's part of having a retail space but seeing the community together when I posted the missing purse really filled my heart to reassure that this is a community-driven space and it's a safe space."