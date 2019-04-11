One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
April 11, 2019 08:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting in northeast Albuquerque has left a male subject in critical condition, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Advertisement

APD spokesperson Daren DeAguero said that a victim was shot multiple times near the 200 block of Grove Street NE. The victim has been transported to the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 11, 2019 08:04 PM
Created: April 11, 2019 06:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog'
Chubs was run over on Monday in northwest Albuquerque. He later died at a local animal hospital.
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Experts say this year could be historic for the Rio Grande
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Advertisement




One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Man accused of killing APD officer cross-examined during trial
Cirque du Soleil performs 'Corteo' at Santa Ana Star Center
Cirque du Soleil performs 'Corteo' at Santa Ana Star Center
Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho
Gas line break closes stretch of Southern Blvd. in Rio Rancho
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker
Woman pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of postal worker