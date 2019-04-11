One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 11, 2019 08:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting in northeast Albuquerque has left a male subject in critical condition, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
APD spokesperson Daren DeAguero said that a victim was shot multiple times near the 200 block of Grove Street NE. The victim has been transported to the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.
