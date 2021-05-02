One person injured in shooting in southwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
One person injured in shooting in southwest Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 02, 2021 07:52 PM
Created: May 02, 2021 07:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred near Mandy Road between Seaborn Drive and Nicklaus Drive.

Initial callers to 911 reported an accidental shooting.

The victim has been transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story. 


