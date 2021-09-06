One rider dead, two injured in southwest Albuquerque motorcycle crash | KOB 4
Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 06, 2021 06:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies early Monday morning responded to a motorcycle crash near Dennis Chavez and Atrisco Vista. 

Officers responded and found three motorcycles were involved in the crash. One rider died and two riders were injured. The two riders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both directions of Dennis Chavez between Atrisco Vista and 118th and both directions of Atrisco Vista were closed to traffic.

An active investigation is ongoing at the scene. 


