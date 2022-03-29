One step closer: City selects out-of-state company for speed vans | KOB 4
Brittany Costello
Updated: March 29, 2022 06:36 PM
Created: March 29, 2022 04:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Automated speed enforcement is coming to Albuquerque. Albuquerque city councilors passed an ordinance last year, but the city is making progress in getting the program up and running.       

City officials have selected a vendor – it’s a company out of Florida called NovoaGlobal. City officials said there are no in-state vendors that could provide this technology.

Those rules to go along with mobile speed enforcement are getting ironed out. The regulations are listed on the city website as a proposal. It was up for community input last month. City officials said no one submitted written or verbal public comment, so there were no changes.

Albuquerque city councilors are being briefed on the technology and plan this week. City officials said they plan to release even more information on the program in the coming weeks.


 


