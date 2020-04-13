One suspect dead, another injured in officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas | KOB 4
One suspect dead, another injured in officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 13, 2020 01:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police officer shot and killed a suspect, and injured another following a pursuit in Los Lunas Sunday night.

According to a press release from NMSP, the Valencia County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance with scene security and locating an unidentified female in the area of Tavalopa Road and Entrada Aragon. 

While trying to locate the female, the NMSP officer witnessed a vehicle driving erratically through the neighborhood.

The officer reportedly tried to pull over the vehicle, but it took off and a pursuit ensued. 

NMSP reports that the vehicle eventually stopped-- and the officer discharged his taser and his firearm. Both suspects were hit by the officer's gunfire. 

One of the suspects died at the scene. The other was taken to UNM Hospital in Albuquerque.

The officer was not injured during the incident. 

The shooting is under investigation.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

