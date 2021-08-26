One week after Juan Tabo police shooting, investigation continues

Last week James Ramirez, a California man, was charged for the robbery and the officer shooting. He is also being charged with three counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, felony possession of a firearm and with resisting a police officer.

The second suspect was not identified or apprehended by APD but was described as a shorter, skinny individual wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt over a white T-shirt at the scene. The complaint stated that he ran southbound down the alley. He was also observed as unarmed and was not witnessed as shooting at the officers.